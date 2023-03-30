Tata Power Solar to build 300 MW of PV in India

From pv magazine India

Tata Power says its Tata Power Solar Systems unit has secured approval to set up a 300 MW solar project for state-owned coal miner NLC India in Rajasthan. The project value is $213.27 million.

The project will be located at Barsingar in Bikaner district. It is expected to generate more than 750 million units of electricity per year.

NLC India is developing the project under the CPSU scheme, which mandates the use of domestically produced cells and modules. Tata Power Solar Systems will handle commissioning and will provide operation and maintenance support for three years post-completion. The project is set for commissioning within 18 months from the award of contract.

Tata Power Solar Systems’ total portfolio now stands at 11.5 GWp.