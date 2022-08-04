Tata Power switches on 225 MW hybrid wind-solar plant in India

From pv magazine India

Tata Power has revealed that its Tata Power Green Energy unit has commissioned a 225 MW hybrid renewable power project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project will supply electricity to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

It is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power. It includes a recently commissioned 225 MW solar plant at Noorsar in Rajasthan and 96 MW of existing wind assets in Maharashtra.

Tata Power’s EPC unit, Tata Power Solar Systems, executed the solar component of the project. It commissioned the PV plant within the stipulated timeline, despite challenges such as rugged terrain, harsh temperatures, and rain. The solar plant features 579,488 PV modules and occupies 1,200 acres of land at Noorsar.

Popular content

“We are excited to commission our first hybrid project of 225 MW in Rajasthan. The project will supply power to our Mumbai [distribution company] and its customers and will substantially enhance its non-carbon commitment. It also reflects our commitment to using non-carbon energy to meet the country’s clean and green energy goals,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power.

Tata Power Mumbai’s non-carbon power supply will now rise to 38%. Its non-carbon electricity supply will hit approximately 2,000 million units (MUs) per year, against an annual requirement of almost 5,200 MUs.

Tata Power’s total renewables capacity has now grown to 5,524 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,859 MW and 1,665 MW under various stages of implementation.