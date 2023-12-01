TC+ Roundup: Forestry tech is at an inflection point

Forests are worth as much as $150 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group, with much of the interest in them centering around carbon credits. That means that forests that are conserved or restored need to be monitored, to make sure that everything is working as planned. But that data is often unreliable and gathering it is tedious, leaving the door wide open for startups in the space.

“The hope is that improving data quality and cost-effective monitoring will help increase the value of a conserved or restored forest,” writes Tim De Chant in our most recent survey of climate tech investors.

Consider three lenses when building your go-forward brand

Data shows that most mergers don’t achieve the best outcomes. In the first of a two-part series, M&A expert David Martin explains some of the unforeseen barriers that might prevent a merger from happening.

A three-step process to launch and sustain your merged brand

Mergers can also suffer from a bout of putting the cart before the horse, which David Martin explores in part two of the series. When companies create a brand strategy before the businesses have even started working together, it’s usually not a good sign.

Generative AI is fueling the recovery of European SaaS

A tentative SaaS recovery is underway, mostly driven by growth in generative AI, writes Philippe Botteri, a partner at Accel.

Ask Sophie: What’s the fastest green card if we are from India or China?

Dear Sophie,

We are a startup overseas with 1 million users and 30,000 paying customers. We raised some seed money overseas, but now prospective investors in our Series A round want us to have a Delaware parent company. They also said they want all of the founders to get green cards. What is the fastest way to get green cards if we are from India or China?

— Innovative from India