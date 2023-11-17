TC+ Roundup: Just say no to triaging

Good morning!

All signs are pointing to a recovery in 2024, and that’ll be better for some than others. The past few years have seen investors propping up mediocre portfolio companies, hoping that a little boost can help them through a tough fundraising market.

But now investors are doing less triaging, which means lots of startups will likely run out of cash next year. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, writes Rebecca Szkutak.

How to ensure an ethical acquisition for your startup

“Unfortunately, the exciting possibility of an acquisition leads new founders to make all kinds of mistakes,” writes Syed Balkhi, founder and CEO of Awesome Motive. And he should know, as he ran into many of these pitfalls when building his own company. There are some steps you can follow to ensure that you’re protected.

The bull case for software growth in 2024

Things are looking bright(er) in startup land, at least for companies dealing in software: According to recent earnings reports, investors waiting for businesses to stop cutting and start growing can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

5 tips for founders looking to launch in the US

Starting a business in the U.S. is no easy feat. Tapestry VC founding partner Patrick Murphy shares some tips on how European founders can break through when trying to start a business abroad.