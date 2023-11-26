TC Startup Battlefield master class with Blumberg Capital: Make the most of your investors’ expertise

Funding is a necessary part of growing and scaling your startup. However, investors can do more than just provide funding for your company; many VCs are highly experienced and can provide valuable insights and tips on running a business.

Every year, TechCrunch highlights the most promising 200 early-stage founders from around the world to showcase at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. As part of our programming, we host master classes with industry experts and venture investors to provide tactical advice and insights to these founders.

This is the fourth installment of a four-part series of Startup Battlefield master classes that cover a wide array of key topics related to building and scaling companies. In this session, David Blumberg, founder and managing partner at Blumberg Ventures, explains how early-stage startups can look to their investors for help with solving problems, scaling, hiring, and strategic planning.

This private session was held in August, and we’re sharing this now so TechCrunch+ subscribers can also reap the benefits of Startup Battlefield.

How to make the most of your investors’ expertise