TechCrunch Podcast Weekly Roundup: Crypto winters, Robots, and when will India make up its mind about Crypto

The TechCrunch Podcast

Episode 10: Tesla’s solar roofs have stayed mostly in the dark and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, TC climate writer Harri Weber comes on to talk about Tesla’s underperforming solar roofing business and new TC reporter, Kyle Wiggins, does a deep dive into Butler Hospitality’s recent layoffs and how they are a cautionary tale for other food and hospitality tech businesses. And of course, Darrell gives you a rundown of biggest stories in tech this week

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week:

Chain Reaction

Episode 15: Crypto winters, DAO death and the future of community investing (w/ Alexander Taub)

The TechCrunch Live Podcast

Episode 11: Building Roboticists with Ayanna Howard and Ayah Bdeir



TechCrunch Live records weekly, live, each Wednesday at 3:00 pm EDT / 12:00 pm PDT. There’s never been a more exciting time to work in robotics. The pandemic changed the face of the industry from research to real world. Today we’ll be joined by two experts who will also serve as judges for the pitch-off at our upcoming robotics event. Ayanna Howard is the Dean of The Ohio State University College of Engineering. She’s worked for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and founded the Georgia Tech spinoff, Zyrobotics. Ayah Bdeir is the founder of STEM education kit LittleBits and is a Venture Partner at early stage investment firm, E14 Fund. Register for future TechCrunch Live events, and watch past events here.

Found

Episode 67: Carolyn Childers, Chief



On this episode of Found Live, Chief co-founder and CEO, Carolyn Childers, joins us to talk about leading a company that is focused on good leadership. AftAfter a transformative experience with another woman business leader who is now her co-founder, Carolyn wanted to create a product that would connect women at the VP and c-suite level with the kind of excellent mentorship she experienced while providing virtual and in-person spaces to develop community.

Equity

Episode 545: Thanks to Amazon, One Medical and Whole Foods are on the same dang shelf



Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got together with Grace once again this week for our weekly roundup show, and as often happens, news broke as we were gearing up to record. So we had to touch on the huge Amazon-One Medical deal to get started. Naturally we all had thoughts.

What else did we get into? The following:

Crunchbase raised $50 million! Yes, our former employer has raised a new, large round that had us all thinking about its health, our history thereof, and our love for its news team and other parts of the company we remember fondly.

Just what is Arkive building, and are we in favor of its work to build a sort of NFT-powered, decentralized IRL library. There is a DAO involved as well.

ForSight is building eye-surgery robots, just raised a stack itself, and we are hype about it. It reinforces a key learning from Natasha’s recent robotics panel, which was part bullish, part bearish.

From there, it was time to talk the bevy of new venture funds that came out, the end of Modsy — or is it? — and a few stories that touch on the Ukraine situation, including a huge Russian fine of Google, Preply’s latest funding round, and how solar power can combat fascism.

Episode 544: OK, don’t fear: the long shots are still getting venture funding

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: How do founders hold two ideas in their heads: both that there is an economic downturn, but also that things are looking up for many industries?

After a series of episodes about the tensions within the downturn, this is a “good news, despite” episode.

We had a great time, and hope you like this show. We’re back Friday with our regular news roundup!

Episode 543: When will India make up its mind about crypto?



Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest, and most interesting technology, startup, and markets news. Today was a fun day in that we didn’t start off with just bad news — what a change!

Stocks are up around the world, and cryptos have rallied in the last week. The positive price movement in crypto-land, however, doesn’t appear to be lighting a fire underneath the NFT market, for example.

Robots! Yes, our robotics-themed event — Free! And online! — is this week, which means that I have robots on the brain. That made the Syrius round all the more interesting. It appears that ecommerce will remain a key driver of robotic innovation for some time to come.

Podcast deals are still happening, kinda. Acast is buying Podchaser, which may or may not mean a lot to you. What does matter in this deal is that Spotify wasn’t involved. That’s a change!

Quick Hits: India may ban crypto, at least if its leading bankers get there way, Missfresh’s implosion got a small lifeline, and Modsy is no more — and the way that it is going out leaves quite a lot to be desired.

