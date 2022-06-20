Tenders for floating PV, storage, hybrid wind-solar projects in India

From pv magazine India

Maharashtra State Power Generation (MSPGCL) has opened bidding for the development of a 105 MW grid-connected floating solar project at the Erai River dam in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

A single PV developer will be chosen to set up the solar park in two phases of 65 MW and 40 MW, on a “build-own-operate” basis. MSPGCL will enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder. The power will be sold to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. The project must be commissioned within 15 months from the signing of the PPA.

In a separate development, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has started accepting proposals to set up 500 MW of grid-connected renewable power projects anywhere in the state of Gujarat. The projects must be augmented with energy storage systems to ensure power supply during peak hours.

GUVNL may enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement with the selected developers. The applicable tariff under the PPA shall comprise peak and off-peak tariffs and shall be fixed for the entire PPA term. The energy supplied during the off-peak hours shall be eligible for a flat tariff payment of INR 2.29 ($0.029)/kWh. The price for the energy supplied during peak hours shall be discovered through an e-reverse auction.

Projects under construction without PPAs with existing buyers will also be eligible. A single developer must bid for a minimum of 50 MW of solar and hybrid wind-solar projects. The minimum bid capacity for wind power developers is 25 MW.

The commissioning timeline for the wind-solar hybrid project system is 24 months from the signing of the PPA. Wind or solar projects with energy storage system must be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA signing.