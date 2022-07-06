Tennet to build 40 new high-voltage stations in the Netherlands

In January 2019, Tennet and Enexis warned for the first time there was very limited capacity for more solar in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel.

Dutch electricity transmission system operator Tennet announced it will invest €13 billion (US$13.3 billion) to expand the Netherlands’ high-voltage grid.

The plan includes the construction of 40 new on-shore high-voltage stations across all Dutch provinces.

The company said that more grid capacity is needed to address the continuous growth of wind and solar energy, as well as that of electromobility and heat pumps. “The capacity of the power network must be doubled over the next 10 years in order to meet the climate ambitions and the sharply increasing energy demand in the Netherlands,” it said in a statement.

The new plan is part of an overall scheme that also comprises investments of €9 million to expand the country’s off-shore grid capacity and enable the connection of new wind farms located in the North Sea.

The company, which also operates in Germany, currently operates the 380 and 220 kV high-voltage grid throughout the Netherlands and its interconnections with neighboring countries. The Dutch government, which is considering privatizing Tennet, is convinced that a cross-border operator can become a driving force for the Netherlands to emerge stronger from the energy transition, as an increasing share of electricity from renewable energy sources must be transported over greater distances.

In January 2019, Tennet and Enexis warned for the first time there was very limited capacity for more solar in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel. Three months later, the two companies said they would boost the connection capacity available for solar over the next few years, particularly in the country’s less densely populated east.