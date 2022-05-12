Terracotta solar tiles for historical buildings

Germany’s paXos, whose solar roof tiles were bought by Meyer Burger and unveiled last year, has shown off its new “Beaver Tail” terracotta solar tiles at Intersolar 2022.

It was big news at last year’s Intersolar 2021 when Meyer Burger unveiled its new solar tiles, which were designed by paXos. At Intersolar 2022, paXos is showcasing a range of new innovative applications, including its “Solar Solar Beaver Tail Tiles, which come in black and, more importantly, terracotta.

Building-integrated PV (BIPV) is having a strong showing at Intersolar 2022, which is a good sign that the still-niche application is finally on the verge of more widespread adoption. As the long tussle between PV engineers and architects attests, the main opposition to widespread adoption is aesthetic in nature. However, innovations such as paXos’s terracotta Beaver Tail are promising, as many European buildings are historical, listed structures requiring a certain level of aesthetic appeal.

In many European countries, such as Poland, the use of plain tiles is widespread, and demand for BIPV is proving to be indelibly tied to the technology’s ability to remain inconspicuous. Marius Nennewitz, a paXos project manager, told pv magazine that the Beaver Tail tiles were designed in partnership with Fraunhofer ISE, in order to reduce their reflectivity, in line with local requirements. The result is a duller, rusty colored tile.

Popular content

Like the Solar Roof Tile Mild-Hybrid product that paXos sold to Meyer Burger, the individual tiles can be removed and replaced as required. PaXos has ensured that the tiles have high hail and storm suction resistance, while maintaining the walkability of rooftops. However, the heat utilization is lower than in mild-hybrid systems, in favor of aesthetic improvements.