Tesla Cybertruck can power homes

In a first for the leading US electric-vehicle manufacturer, Tesla’s newly released Cybertruck features vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities.

Although Tesla’s website does not specifically state that the vehicle includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities, it connects to homes with either a Powerwall or Tesla Gateway. In turn, the Powerwall offers V2G capabilities and virtual power plant participation via Tesla Gateway.

The home backup specifications feature an 11.5 kW max continuous power output at 240 volts, aligning with the company’s upcoming Powerwall 3 and solar inverter, introduced at RE+ in September.

Some additional hardware is required to use the V2H feature. The Universal Wall Connector, likely on many Cybertruck buyers’ wishlists already, is priced at $595. Additionally, the Tesla Gateway, essential for integrating standard Powerwall or solar installations, costs $1,800.

Tesla also recommends the optional Backup Switch, known for streamlining the installation and potentially reducing overall costs. However, the price of this switch varies with different installation requirements and is not uniformly listed. Tesla indicates that existing Powerwall owners won’t need extra hardware to enable the V2H feature.

The vehicle is equipped with five outlets: four standard 120V wall plugs – two in the cabin and two in the cargo bed – and a high-voltage 240 V plug, capable of charging another Tesla.

