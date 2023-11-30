Tesla’s cheapest Cybertruck won’t drop until 2025

Bad news: If you had your heart set on a sub-$40,000 Cybertruck, it ain’t coming next year, if ever.

Though Tesla plans to ramp up production of its electric pickup in 2024, the company clarified today after its splashy delivery event that the cheapest Cybertruck variant will be available in 2025.

Tesla first announced a single-motor Cybertruck variant with rear-wheel drive back in 2019, with a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a 250-mile range. Originally, the automaker said it would cost $39,900. Then came the pandemic, and more delays, thanks at least in part to the Cybertruck’s rigid steel body.

Seasons changed, and so did Tesla’s Cybertruck price estimates. The automaker now estimates it’ll charge $57,390 — or $49,890 after $7,500 in federal tax credits. That’s more than the starting price for a Ford Lightning or Silverado EV (both around $50,000).

It’s possible that Tesla will eventually drive down the starting price of its pickup, just as it has done with its other EVs. But in 2025, a $39,900 Cybertruck sure sounds like a long shot.