Tesvolt unveils new battery line for commercial, industrial applications

German storage system manufacturer Tesvolt is set to launch a new storage system line for commercial and industrial applications at the ees Europe event in Munich, Germany.

“The E series is Tesvolt’s response to the global shortage of chips in energy storage systems; the new systems are configured to use 80% fewer chips,” the manufacturer. “This allows the manufacturer to produce its battery storage system solutions in larger batches and meet the skyrocketing demand for commercial storage systems.”

The E Series includes the TS-I HV 80 battery and the TS-I HV 100 battery, with storage capacities of 80 kWh and 90 kWh, respectively. The first of the two devices has a nominal voltage of 810 V, a size of 2,008 mm x 608 mm x 990 mm, and a total weight of 656 kg. The largest storage system has the same size, a weight of 886 kg, and a nominal voltage of 972 V.

The batteries have efficiencies of up to 98% and rely on a cooling technology based on passive fins and fans. They both come with a 10-year performance guarantee and a five-year product guarantee.

The E Series also includes the TS-I HV 70 battery with a storage capacity of 72 kWh and a nominal voltage of 729 V, and the TPS-E container.

“The storage systems in the E series shave peak load,s, optimize self-consumption and supply back-up power. They function both on-grid and off-grid and are also very well suited as charging infrastructure for electric vehicles,” the manufacturer said, adding that the lithium-ion cells in the batteries are provided by South Korea’s Samsung SDI. “The storage systems in the E series meet the same quality criteria as the A series, but higher energy density and an optimised design mean we can produce them in larger quantities.”