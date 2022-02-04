Thai utility EGAT launches tender for hybrid project combining hydro, floating PV and storage

Thailand’s state-owned utility Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has issued a tender for the construction of a hybrid power plant based on floating photovoltaics and hydropower.

The Ubol Ratana Dam Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project will have a capacity of 24 MW and will be located the company’s Ubol Ratana Dam in Khok Sung, Ubolratana District, approximately 50 km (31 mi) north of Khon Kaen, Khon Kaen Province. The project is scheduled to start commercial operation in 2023.

Interested developers will have time until March 9 to submit their bids.

“The Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project at Ubol Ratana Dam is included in the Thailand Power Development Plan B.E. 2561-2580, Revision 1 (PDP2018 Rev.1) that specifies development of hydro-floating solar hybrid projects with a total capacity of 2,725 MW,” EGAT said in a statement.

Thailand’s first floating PV plant went online in February 2021. Thailand aims to develop its capacity for floating PV installations, particularly on dams. According to Bloomberg, the country plans to install nearly 2.7 GW of solar capacity on nine dams by 2037.

In June 2019, EGAT issued a call for tenders to develop 55 MW of floating solar. Four months later, French floating PV specialist Ciel&Terre, and SCG, an Asian petrochemical company, signed a memorandum of understanding to develop floating PV systems on hydroelectric dams in Thailand. Chinese inverter maker Sungrow announced in September the grid connection of what it says is Thailand‘s largest floating solar plant – a 58.5 MW project in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

EGAT operates 45 power generation assets totaling 15.54 GW. Of these, three are thermal, six combined cycle gas turbines, 24 hydropower, eight renewable energy and four diesel. The company has a 37% share of Thailand’s power market.