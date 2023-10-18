The 2023 State of Supplier Diversity

Date/Time: November 9, 2023 (12-1PM ET / 9-10AM PT)

Supplier.io’s 6th State of Supplier Diversity Report is here and we are excited to share a special webinar to discuss the reports findings.

How have supplier diversity programs been doing this year given all the challenges they’ve faced? We surveyed hundreds of supplier diversity professionals across a number of topic areas including business, executive support, program management, data, results, ESG and more.

Join Laurie Hunt, Director of Customer Success and Daniel Dorr, VP of Marketing at Supplier.io as they analyze what this year’s findings mean for supplier diversity, procurement and ESG leaders, as well as how they can work together to strengthen their efforts and capitalize on the continued progress in the industry.

Key findings in the report we’ll discuss include:

The impact of the economy and politics on programs

The biggest challenges and successes leaders are seeing

The level of executive support

How well teams are doing with systems and data

Moderator:

John Davies, SVP, Executive Network, GreenBiz

Speakers:

Daniel Dorr, VP of Marketing, Supplier.io

Laurie Hunt, Director of Customer Success, Supplier.io

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.