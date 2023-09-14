The Aquatic Network: Freshwater Connectivity Transports eDNA Through the Landscape

A study revealed the potential of environmental DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>DNA (eDNA) in tracking freshwater biodiversity, with the movement of water influencing eDNA transport. Research in Canada’s lakes emphasized the importance of understanding waterway connectivity for effective eDNA monitoring and called for further studies to refine its application.

A new paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B used environmental DNA (eDNA) metabarcoding to analyze fish and zooplankton communities. The study found that the movement of water between freshwater bodies, or freshwater connectivity, can transport eDNA. This highlights the potential of eDNA to provide a comprehensive view of freshwater biodiversity.

Aquatic Ecosystems and DNA Tracking

Aquatic ecosystems are interlinked by waterways, which allow fish, plants, and other organisms to move from one place to another. This connectivity is important for the resilience of aquatic populations, but it can also make it difficult to track the DNA of these organisms.

Research Findings and Implications

The study, spearheaded by Dr. Joanne Littlefair, a lecturer in biological sciences at Queen Mary University of London, looked at three lake networks containing 21 lakes in Canada’s Boreal Forest at IISD Experimental Lakes Area. The researchers found that within-lake eDNA generally reflected the habitat preferences of the speciesA species is a group of living organisms that share a set of common characteristics and are able to breed and produce fertile offspring. The concept of a species is important in biology as it is used to classify and organize the diversity of life. There are different ways to define a species, but the most widely accepted one is the biological species concept, which defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable offspring in nature. This definition is widely used in evolutionary biology and ecology to identify and classify living organisms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>species, but that some eDNA was also transported into downstream lakes. Lakes with a higher degree of connectivity had more eDNA detections that could not be explained by conventional monitoring techniques.

The findings have implications for the use of eDNA to monitor biodiversity in freshwater ecosystems. eDNA is a promising tool for biodiversity monitoring, but data must be interpreted in light of connectivity in the landscape.

Expert Comments and Further Research Needs

“eDNA can be used to detect the presence of species that are not easily monitored using conventional methods, including invasive species, or for monitoring the presence of rare or endangered species,” said Dr. Littlefair.” “Our study showed that eDNA surveys can be carefully designed to consider the connectivity of the freshwater system being studied. In systems with high levels of connectivity, it is important to collect samples from multiple locations, which will allow us to build a complete picture of the biodiversity present.”

The study also highlights the need for more research on the factors, such as the effects of water movement, influencing the spatial resolution of eDNA detection. For example, if the water in an ecosystem is moving quickly, then it may be necessary to collect more samples to increase the chances of detecting eDNA. This research will help to improve scientists’ understanding of how eDNA can be used to monitor and conserve aquatic biodiversity.

