The best books that venture capitalists read in 2022

Ah, the end of the year. The perfect time to settle into the couch in a food coma and read.

In honor of our love of reading and the fact that giving books as gifts is a cliche for a reason — people love it! — TechCrunch has compiled several lists of great reads for you.

We started with a series of recommendations from TechCrunch staff. But we know that you want more perspectives, so your friends at TechCrunch+ collected myriad recommendations from both venture capitalists and founders alike. Here we have investor favorites, and we’ll follow up with notes from founders tomorrow.

You can check out the 2021, 2020 and 2019 recommendations if you need even more. Enjoy, and may your holiday respite be filled with words.

This article contains links to affiliate partners where available. When you buy through these links, TechCrunch may earn an affiliate commission.

Venture book favorites, 2022 edition

The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future by Sebastian Mallaby

Recommended by Brian McCullough, GP at Ride Home Fund; Aziz Gilani, managing director at Mercury Fund, who added it as a textbook for his VC class at Rice; and Arvind Purushotham, head of Citi Ventures, who made this comment: