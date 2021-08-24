The Business and Ecosystem Value of Biodiversity

Date/Time: September 28, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Protecting biodiversity is a defining issue of our time as we face the prospect of mass extinction and ecosystem collapse. In this webinar, Quantis and partners will discuss what biodiversity means from a business perspective, how biodiversity concerns can be integrated into existing sustainability strategies, and how this focus can align with current company-wide goals. The speakers will discuss why biodiversity is critical for resilience, strategies for engaging key stakeholders to come along, and how to integrate biodiversity commitments into existing frameworks such as science-based targets. In this webcast you will learn:

The main barriers and pressures involved in implementing a biodiversity strategy for your business

Why it makes business sense to focus on ecosystem services and biodiversity protection

How to get started with biodiversity using EqoSystem Analytics: The Quantis Biodiversity Methodology

The challenges and opportunities involved with focusing on biodiversity strategies (based on case study examples)

Moderator:

Heather Clancy, Vice President & Editorial Director, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Scott Miller, Senior Sustainability Consultant, Quantis

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.