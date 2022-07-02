The Chemistry of Cooking Over an Open Flame: What Makes Smoky, Charred Barbecue Taste So Good?

Just the mere thought of barbecue’s smoky scents and intoxicating flavors is enough to get most mouths watering. Summer is here, and for many people in the United States that means it is barbecue season.
I am a chemist who studies compounds found in nature, and I am also a lover of food – including barbecue. Cooking on a grill may seem simple, but there is a lot of complex chemistry that sets barbecue apart from other cooking methods and results in such a delicious experience.
Source: SciTechDaily
