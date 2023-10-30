The Chevy Equinox EV is coming in 2024 with a $34,995 starting price and surprising range

The Chevy Equinox EV, an all-electric compact SUV that General Motors has aimed squarely at the mass market, will arrive in dealerships in 2024 with a battery range and sticker price that could propel its EV sales and even compete with Tesla.

The kicker? The Chevy Equinox EV base model will be priced at $34,995 — higher than the targeted $30,000 — and will come with a 319-mile range that beat out the company’s original estimates. The base price model includes the destination fee. Importantly, that price doesn’t take into account the $7,500 federal tax credit, which means for buyers who qualify it could be as low as under $28,000.

For comparison, the rear-wheel Tesla Model Y has a range of 260 miles and starts at $40,390. If the buyer qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax incentive, that price drops to $32,890.

The GM brand will begin Equinox EV production with two higher priced trims, a front wheel drive version that starts at $48,995 and an all-wheel drive variant at $52,395, according to the company. Chevy executives wouldn’t share the exact date for those first Equinox EVs, only stating it will be sometime in 2024. Nor did they provide details of what’s in these higher priced models, only describing them as “higher contented models,” which likely means more tech and more premium finishes.

The timing of Chevy Equinox EV’s arrival is also important. The company will likely want to introduce the Equinox EV as the last Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUVs are sold, which expected by spring. GM said it will end production of the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV at the end of year and will bring back a next-generation version in 2025.