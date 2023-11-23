The Critical Role of Procurement in Obtaining ESG Data

Date/Time: December 12, 2023 (2-3PM ET / 11AM-12PM PT)

With new regulations and investment decisions requiring more and better ESG data, Supplier.io has responded with new data and solutions.

Procurement teams have a critical role to play in the environmental and social impact of companies today. To play this role, procurement teams need to provide meaningful and transparent supply chain data. That may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. In this session we’ll cover some of the drivers for ESG and sustainability reporting, how leading organizations are taking action today, and how Supplier.io can help.

Topics covered will include:

Industry drivers for ESG

The critical role of procurement

Data and sources available

How some procurement leaders are responding

Learn how you can leverage new technologies and ways of working with your supply chain to ensure you’re getting high-quality environmental and social data that’s accurate and stands to scrutiny.

Moderator:

John Davies, SVP, Executive Network, GreenBiz

Speakers:

Valerie Tardif, VP of Product, Supplier.io

Aylin Basom, CEO, Supplier.io

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.