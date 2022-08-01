 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The disappearance of Bolt Mobility shows how corrosive depreciation can be for IRL startups

By Bernice Clark on August 1, 2022

With the apparent demise of Bolt Mobility, the divide between technology businesses and those that are merely tech-enabled is back at the forefront of our minds. Once a key point of discussion when the IPO market was alive, today we’re sifting through what is left of the micromobility sector, now freshly depopulated to a new local maximum.

Not every great product makes for a good business. Renting fashion? Great idea, lovely product, fun service. But as Rent the Runway has demonstrated during its life as a public company, making something that people want is not always enough to cement long-term value.

Bernice Clark
