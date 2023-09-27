The Dungeons & Dragons DLC for Minecraft includes dice rolls, magic missiles and more

Minecraft dropped its newest DLC today for Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) players to enjoy. In partnership with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast and Everbloom Games, the DLC takes players on an adventure into the Forgotten Realms, letting them explore iconic D&D locations like Candlekeep, Icewind Dale, Revel’s End and more.

The most interesting part about the new DLC is that it introduces new mechanics from the tabletop roleplaying game that Minecraft players may not be familiar with. However, note that it isn’t a direct D&D simulator and will still have the same framework as Minecraft.

The D&D DLC allows players to unlock various spells, customize stats, roll d20s, have conversations with NPCs, level up their character as well as choose from four classes: barbarian, paladin, rogue and wizard. (You can cast fireball in Minecraft, now? Sign us up).

There will also be new monsters to attack, including goblins, dragons, mind flayers, mimics, displacer beasts and beholders, among other iconic creatures from D&D lore. Plus, it features a new interface with a quest log, inventory and glossary screens.

Alongside the launch, Minecraft is introducing a free adventure made for 3rd-level characters called Lightning Keep, where players have to save refugees from a dragon. Wizards of the Coast also released a new Minecraft-themed Monstrous Compendium, providing information on Minecraft mobs like a creeper’s defense stats or an ender dragon’s dexterity.

The new DLC pack is available on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1510 Minecoins (approximately $8 USD).