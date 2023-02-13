The electric RAM 1500 REV is packed with screens and, surprisingly, buttons and knobs

RAM used some of its 2023 Super Bowl ad time to show off some goodies built into the upcoming electric RAM pickup. The RAM 1500 REV, as it’s called, is Stellantis’ first entry into the growing electric pickup wars. The concept debuted last month at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show, but few details, including interior features, were revealed then. This is the first time the company has publicly displayed the production version.

According to the Super Bowl ad, the RAM 1500 REV will be packed with screens and, surprisingly, buttons and knobs. The interior of the electric RAM is similar to that of the gas-powered RAM.

The center stack features a giant, vertical touchscreen flanked by physical buttons for climate control, media playback, and truck controls. In addition, there are three screens in the front — dash cluster, infotainment screen, and even a screen for the passenger embedded under the passenger-side airbag (this is available in the Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Cherokee). Like traditional RAM trucks, gear selection appears to be done through a sizeable twisty knob mounted on the dash.

Last month, the RAM 1500 REV concept featured a dual motor affair and 350kW fast charging at CES. It’s still being determined if that same setup will appear in the production version.

There are still two significant details missing: price and electric range. There’s still time, though. The RAM 1500 REV is scheduled for a 2025 model release, which will likely hit dealerships in late 2024. By that time, the RAM 1500 REV will face established competitors. Ford started selling its electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, in 2022 and is rumored to building

another EV pickup based on the compact Maverick. General Motors started selling its first electric pickup, the Hummer EV in 2022 and will begin rolling out the more-affordable Silverado EV in the second half 2023. The Tesla Cybertruck is still unknown. The company debuted the Cybertruck at a flash event in 2019, but it keeps pushing the release. As of publication, Tesla allows customers to pre-order a Cybertruck but does not list an estimated delivery date.

Stallantis has yet to reveal details about the RAM 1500 REV’s platform. It’s unclear now if it’s build on the BEV-centric STLA Frame platform or something different. This detail is critical for hauling and towing capabilities.

RAM is ready to take customers’ money for a spot in line. It costs $100 to reserve the right to pre-order the truck, also granting access to exclusive events, news, and information.

Also, I have questions and concerns about the new giant, glowing RAM logo. The typeface and kerning are slightly different from the current logo, and it looks a lot like the new Kia logo, which isn’t going over very well.