The Energy Trifecta: Finding the Right Energy Balance for Your Organization

Date/Time: September 9, 2021 (3-4PM ET / 12-1PM PT)

Simply announcing corporate sustainability goals is one thing. But when it comes to achieving those goals, organizations often find themselves in a balancing act with three competing drivers: sustainability, affordability and resiliency.

How exactly are businesses, universities and municipalities supposed to drive fast and furious carbon reduction goals while still reducing costs and ensuring more reliable backup power for their operations? What are the steps they need to take to achieve the coveted energy trifecta?

On Sept. 9, join Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions for a webcast with industry leaders to learn how to successfully balance priorities in energy strategies. They’ll share:

How to push through challenges to find the right energy balance

Which financing mechanisms and sustainable and resiliency solutions are the most promising for organizations

Why collaboration across industries can better help organizations achieve their own energy trifecta

Moderator:

Sarah Golden, Senior Energy Analyst & VERGE Energy Chair, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Michael Kilpatrick, Key Segment Manager, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Mark Jacobson, Energy Project Manager, Microsoft

Craig D’Arcy, Director, Energy Management, The Home Depot

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.