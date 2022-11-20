The era of oil-driven foreign policy is over. Welcome to decarbonization diplomacy

For much of the 20th century, oil dominated foreign policy. Countries spent the better part of the century scrambling to secure supply. Sometimes it happened through negotiations and diplomacy. All too often it resulted in the overthrow of governments or outright invasions.

But with fossil fuels on the wane, we’re starting to get a glimpse of foreign relations in the 21st century, and it seems like investment will be the defining characteristic. Decarbonization diplomacy is looking a lot less violent than what preceded it.

It took a while to get to this point — probably too long — but the dam appears to be breaking.