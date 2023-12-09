“The Fastest Thing We’ve Ever Seen” – Superatomic Semiconductor Sets a Speed Record

Columbia chemists discover ballistic flow in a quantum material, a finding which could help overcome shortcomings in semiconductors

Semiconductors, particularly silicon, are fundamental to the operation of various electronic devices such as computers, cellphones, and the device you’re currently using. Despite their widespread use, semiconductorsSemiconductors are a type of material that has electrical conductivity between that of a conductor (such as copper) and an insulator (such as rubber). Semiconductors are used in a wide range of electronic devices, including transistors, diodes, solar cells, and integrated circuits. The electrical conductivity of a semiconductor can be controlled by adding impurities to the material through a process called doping. Silicon is the most widely used material for semiconductor devices, but other materials such as gallium arsenide and indium phosphide are also used in certain applications.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>semiconductors have inherent constraints. The atomic structure of these materials is subject to vibrations, resulting in the generation of quantum particles known as phonons. These phonons lead to scattering of the particles – either electrons or electron-hole pairs termed excitons – responsible for transporting energy and information in electronic devices. The scattering occurs over extremely small distances (nanometers) and brief time spans (femtoseconds), causing energy dissipation as heat and imposing a limit on the speed of information transfer.

The search is on for better options. Writing in Science, a team of chemists at Columbia University led by Jack Tulyag, a PhD student working with chemistry professor Milan Delor, describes the fastest and most efficient semiconductor yet: a superatomic material called Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 .

Rather than scattering when they come into contact with phonons, excitons in Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 actually bind with phonons to create new quasiparticles called acoustic exciton-polarons. Although polarons are found in many materials, those in Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 have a special property: they are capable of ballistic, or scatter-free, flow. This ballistic behavior could mean faster and more efficient devices one day.

In experiments run by the team, acoustic exciton-polarons in Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 moved fast—twice as fast as electrons in silicon—and crossed several microns of the sample in less than a nanosecond. Given that polarons can last for about 11 nanoseconds, the team thinks the exciton-polarons could cover more than 25 micrometers at a time. And because these quasiparticles are controlled by light rather than an electrical current and gating, processing speeds in theoretical devices have the potential to reach femtoseconds—six orders of magnitude faster than the nanoseconds achievable in current Gigahertz electronics. All at room temperature.

“In terms of energy transport, Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 is the best semiconductor that we know of, at least so far,” Delor said.

A Quantum Version of the Tortoise and the Hare

Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 is a superatomic semiconductor created in the lab of collaborator Xavier Roy. Superatoms are clusters of atoms bound together that behave like one big atomAn atom is the smallest component of an element. It is made up of protons and neutrons within the nucleus, and electrons circling the nucleus.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>atom, but with different properties than the elements used to build them. Synthesizing superatoms is a specialty of the Roy lab, and they are a main focus of Columbia’s NSF-funded Material Research Science and Engineering Center on Precision Assembled Quantum Materials. Delor is interested in controlling and manipulating the transport of energy through superatoms and other unique materials developed at Columbia. To do this, the team builds super-resolution imaging tools that can capture particles moving at ultrasmall, ultrafast scales.

When Tulyag first brought Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 into the lab, it wasn’t to search for a new and improved semiconductor—it was to test the resolution of the lab’s microscopes with a material that, in principle, shouldn’t have conducted much of anything. “It was the opposite of what we expected,” said Delor. “Instead of the slow movement we expected, we saw the fastest thing we’ve ever seen.”

Tulyag and his peers in the Delor group spent the next two years working to pinpoint why Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 showed such remarkable behavior, including developing an advanced microscope with extreme spatial and temporal resolution that can directly image polarons as they form and move through the material. Theoretical chemist Petra Shih, a PhD student working in Timothy Berkelbach’s group , also developed a quantum mechanical model that provides an explanation for the observations.

The new quasiparticles are fast, but, counterintuitively, they accomplish that speed by pacing themselves—a bit like the story of the tortoise and the hare, Delor explained. What makes silicon a desirable semiconductor is that electrons can move through it very quickly, but like the proverbial hare, they bounce around too much and don’t actually make it very far, very fast in the end. Excitons in Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 are, comparatively, very slow, but it’s precisely because they are so slow that they are able to meet and pair up with equally slow-moving acoustic phonons. The resulting quasiparticles are “heavy” and, like the tortoise, advance slowly but steadily along. Unimpeded by other phonons along the way, acoustic exciton-polarons in Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 ultimately move faster than electrons in silicon.

The Semiconductor Search Continues

Like many of the emerging quantum materials being explored at Columbia, Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2 can be peeled into atom-thin sheets, a feature that means they can potentially be combined with other similar materials in the search for additional unique properties. Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2, however, is unlikely to ever make its way into a commercial product—the first element in the molecule, Rhenium, is one of the rarest on earth and extremely expensive as a result.

But with the new theory from the Berkelbach group in hand along with the advanced imaging technique that Tulyag and the Delor group developed to directly track the formation and movement of polarons in the first place, the team is ready to see if there are other superatomic contenders capable of beating Re 6 Se 8 Cl 2’ ’s speed record.

“This is the only material that anyone has seen sustained room-temperature ballistic exciton transport in. But we can now start to predict what other materials might be capable of this behavior that we just haven’t considered before,” said Delor. “There is a whole family of superatomic and other 2D semiconductor materials out there with properties favorable for acoustic polaron formation.”

Reference: “Room-temperature wavelike exciton transport in a van der Waals superatomic semiconductor” by Jakhangirkhodja A. Tulyagankhodjaev, Petra Shih, Jessica Yu, Jake C. Russell, Daniel G. Chica, Michelle E. Reynoso, Haowen Su, Athena C. Stenor, Xavier Roy, Timothy C. Berkelbach and Milan Delor, 26 October 2023, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adf2698

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.