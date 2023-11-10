The Future of ESG: Use AI to Transform Reporting and Meet ESG Goals

Date/Time: November 30, 2023 (12-1PM ET / 9-10AM PT)

With upcoming government regulations, such as CSRD and climate-related disclosure bills in California, tracking and reporting on ESG data and metrics has gone from voluntary to mandatory. Rather than relying on outdated methods, such as spreadsheets and manual responses, companies can use generative AI to find, collect, and report on your ESG data more efficiently and accurately, all while adhering to the latest reporting standards.

Join this webinar to learn how to:

Rapidly create custom data visualizations and insights

Generate personalized communications with your supply chain at scale

Create timely comparisons of low-carbon products to support Sales

Moderator:

John Davies, SVP, Executive Network, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Susan Lorenz-Fisher, SVP, Global Sustainability, ESG Integration & Real Estate, Cencora

Jon Powell, Global Lead, Sustainability Practice, Salesforce

