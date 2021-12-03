The Hydrogen Stream: 8 GW green hydrogen project announced in Chile

French renewable energy developer Total Eren has announced research plans for the development of a large-scale green hydrogen Project called “H2 Magallanes” totaling up to 10 GW of installed wind capacity. It is expected to be located near the borough of San Gregorio, in the Magallanes region, Southern Chile. “The H2 Magallanes installed capacity coupled with up to 8 GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia (NH3) plant, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets. The objective is to conduct studies in order to launch the project in 2025, aiming to produce hydrogen by 2027,” Total Eren wrote on Thursday. Chile wants to reach 25 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030

Spanish energy company Acciona Energía and U.S.-based hydrogen fuel cell system developer Plug Power have announced the formation of the 50/50 joint venture they announced back in February. The new Madrid-based company, AccionaPlug, will develop, operate, and maintain green hydrogen projects in Spain and Portugal. According to the February announcement, the investment in the new company would be about €2 billion. AccionaPlug, which will develop hydrogen production facilities directly for its industrial customers and stand-alone production plants for regional distribution, expects its first facilities to be operational in 2023.

Swedish startup H2 Green Steel (H2GS) and Spanish energy giant Iberdrola announced a partnership to build a power plant with an electrolysis capacity of 1 GW to produce green hydrogen. It will power a direct reduction ore (DRI) tower to produce at least 2 million tons per year of “green” steel and iron. The site will be located on the Iberian Peninsula, where several possible locations are currently being considered. The companies expect to start production in 2025 or 2026. “The companies will explore the opportunity to site a green steel production facility capable of producing between 2.5 and 5 million tons of green flat steel per year in conjunction with the plant,” H2GS said in a statement.

Steel production could be made with almost no carbon emissions through US$278 billion of extra investment by 2050, according to a new report from BloombergNEF (BNEF). Hydrogen and recycling are the two pillars of the decarbonization process for steel production. Steel, responsible for around 7% of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, should be recycled, writes BNEF, especially in China. “By 2050, green hydrogen could be the cheapest production method for steel and capture 31% of the market. Another 45% could come from recycled material,” reads the press release, which also explains that efforts to decarbonize steel production are central to the net-zero aspirations of China, Japan, Korea, and the European Union.

Popular content

Italian gas grid operator Snam has entered into an agreement with Italy’s oil and gas major Eni to buy a 49.9% stake in companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy. The €385-million transaction includes the onshore gas pipelines running from the Algerian and Tunisian borders to the Tunisian coast (TTPC), and the offshore gas pipelines connecting the Tunisian coast to Italy. Snam, which is also buying stakes in the Eastern Mediterranean, sees the hydrogen potential of the Mediterranean. “Through this transaction, Snam is bridging its infrastructure towards North Africa, which represents a key area for gas supplies to Italy and forward-looking for hydrogen development. In the future, North Africa could also become a hub for producing solar energy and green hydrogen,” Marco Alverà, Snam CEO commented. Snam expects to complete the transaction by the third quarter of 2022. This week, the company presented its vision to 2030. It expects €23 billion worth of investments, the majority – €12 billion – being investments in the existing H2-ready network.

India’s engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and renewable energy company ReNew Power have announced a partnership agreement to develop green hydrogen projects in India. Under the agreement, L&T and ReNew will jointly develop, own, execute, and operate green hydrogen projects in India. “I expect this partnership to set new benchmarks in the Indian renewable energy space and look forward to working together with L&T,” ReNew’s Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha commented. ReNew Power has a portfolio of more than 5,600 MW located in eight states of India, with most of its wind capacity in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, and most of its solar capacity in Karnataka and Telangana. Goldman Sachs and CPP Investments are among ReNew Power’s owners.

Representatives from over 19 countries participated in the launch of H2LAC, a new platform to promote the development of green hydrogen in Latin America and the Caribbean. “This initiative is endorsed by GIZ in collaboration with the World Bank, ECLAC, and the European Union’s Euroclima+ Program. There are currently 13 countries participating through projects that are implemented by GIZ’s national offices in the region,” reads a press release published on Tuesday. According to the Chilean ministry, the countries in the region “could all have a perfect regional strategy and position themselves as a cluster to export green molecules to the large consumption centers, for example in the United States, Europe, or Asia.”