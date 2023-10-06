The Hydrogen Stream: ADNOC bets on blue hydrogen

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has made a final investment decision and awarded contracts for the Hail and Ghasha offshore gas project, while Iveco and Hyundai have introduced the new Iveco Bus E-way H2 city bus.

ADNOC has announced a final investment decision (FID) and contract awards for the Hail and Ghasha offshore gas project, set to produce over 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas by the end of the decade. The project aims to capture 1.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of CO2, bringing ADNOC’s carbon capture investment to nearly 4 mtpa, with CO2 captured, transported onshore, stored underground, and low-carbon hydrogen production for emissions reduction. ADNOC awarded $17 billion in contracts, including the first EPC contract for offshore facilities to a joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company and Saipem and another for onshore scope, including CO2 and sulfur recovery, to Tecnimont.

Essar Oil UK has chosen Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the technology license partner for its CCS project, the EET Industrial Carbon Capture facility in Stanlow, furthering investments in CCS, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Iveco and Hyundai have revealed the first Iveco Bus E-way H2, a 12-meter low-floor city bus equipped with a 310-kW e-motor and an advanced fuel cell system from Hyundai’s HTWO. The bus features four hydrogen tanks with a total storage capacity of 7.8 kg and a 69 kWh battery pack by FPT Industrial. Production will take place in Annonay, France, and Foggia, Italy, offering a driving range of 450 km under typical operating conditions.

The government of the Philippines has invited all interested parties to provide feedback on the proposed Department Circular regarding a national policy framework for hydrogen in the energy sector. The government noted a preference for hydrogen and its derivatives production from renewables, providing details on funding opportunities as part of the nation’s efforts to establish a policy framework and support infrastructure.

Popular content

Everfuel and Hy24 have successfully completed the establishment of their joint venture, with Everfuel owning 51% and the Hy24-managed Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund holding 49%. The venture will finance electrolyzer capacity development across the Nordics, focusing on the EU market. The first acquisition by the venture is Everfuel’s HySynergy Phase 1 flagship project, valued at €26.9 million ($28.3 million) with a debt-free asset value of €44.9 million.

Alstom has unveiled the hydrogen-powered Coradia Stream train in collaboration with Italy’s local public transport company, FNM. The train is set to commence commercial operations in Valcamonica between late 2024 and early 2025 along the non-electrified Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line, currently operated by Trenord. This initiative is a key component of the H2iseO project, aimed at establishing Italy’s inaugural Hydrogen Valley in Brescia, northern Italy. The hydrogen-powered Coradia Stream boasts a total seating capacity of 260 and an impressive range exceeding 600 km.