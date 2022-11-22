The Hydrogen Stream: Egypt to host 3.6 GW of electrolyzers at Suez Canal

Globeleq has revealed plans to build a green hydrogen facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and Air Liquide has agreed to run a hydrogen production unit for TotalEnergies in France. Doosan Fuel Cell, meanwhile, has said it will export 105 MW of hydrogen fuel cells to China by 2026.

Globeleq has signed a framework agreement with the Egyptian authorities for a green hydrogen facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with operations expected to start by 2026-27. It said it will develop 3.6 GW of electrolyzers in three phases over the next 12 years, powered by up to 9 GW of solar and wind. The first-phase pilot project will produce green ammonia from hydrogen, mainly for export to Asia and Europe, said the London-based company. Egypt signed several framework agreements at COP27 for hydrogen projects in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Air Liquide will build and operate a hydrogen production unit at TotalEnergies‘ Normandy platform in France, with an investment of more than €130 million ($133.6 million) under a long-term contract. The unit will recycle residual biogas from the Grandpuits biorefinery, with a capacity of more than 20,000 tons a year. The companies will also launch development studies to deploy a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. “Most of the unit’s renewable, low-carbon hydrogen will be used by the biorefinery itself, to produce sustainable aviation fuel,” said TotalEnergies.

Doosan Fuel Cell will export a 105 MW of hydrogen fuel cells to China by 2026. It said it will also set up a joint venture with China’s ZKRG to develop the local hydrogen fuel cell power generation market, starting with a hospital pilot project in Guangdong province. The venture said it aims to export 50 MW of finished products by 2024 and 55 MW of parts by 2026.

Babcock & Wilcox has signed an agreement with NRG Korea to study the applicability of its technology for a hydrogen generation facility using biomass in South Korea. The US company said its chemical looping technology, which produces hydrogen or syngas, is ready for commercial scale-up.

Lhyfe has signed a partnership agreement to develop offshore renewable hydrogen at the Saint Nazaire Port near Nantes, France. The port authority said in a press release that it aims to make “Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire the first major port facility for hydrogen on France’s Atlantic Seaboard.”

Steag has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saarbahn to start selling hydrogen in 2026 from a facility in Völklingen-Fenne, Germany. “With an annual production of up to 8,700 metric tons of hydrogen, Steag can then provide important support for the gradual decarbonization of public transport in the Saarbrücken metropolitan region,” said the German power company.