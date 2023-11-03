The Hydrogen Stream: Enel cancels second hydrogen project in Italy

Enel has abandoned its hydrogen plans in La Spezia, Italy, citing economic sustainability issues tied to a lack of prospective clients despite being awarded €13.72 million in European funds to build a green hydrogen plant, according to sources. A confirmation letter is expected to arrive at regional authorities today. Enel dropped a hydrogen project in Corigliano Rossano, Calabria, in August but continues other projects in Italy.

Toyota Motor has unveiled its all-new Crown Sedan model in Japan, offering an FCEV version alongside an HEV version, driven by its commitment to a hydrogen-powered society. The FCEV Crown Sedan uses the same fuel-cell system as the Mirai and offers an 820-kilometer range after a three-minute hydrogen refill, with a launch planned for November 13. Toyota’s technical chief, Hiroki Nakajima, acknowledged the FCEV Mirai’s challenges, pointing to the scarcity and complexity of hydrogen refueling stations.

P2X Solutions said it will supply green hydrogen to Danisco Sweeteners, a part of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), for use at its plant in Kotka, Finland, for xylitol production under the brand name XIVIA. Green hydrogen production will commence at P2X Solutions’ Harjavalta, Finland plant in 2024.

Popular content

Enapter has delivered its AEM Flex 120 electrolyzer to ABC-Klinkergruppe in Hörstel, Germany, with production set to begin by the end of the year. The AEM Flex 120 will produce hydrogen to replace the natural gas typically used for process heat, with plans to gradually reach a 100% hydrogen gas mix. Enapter has received orders for 26 AEM Flex 120 electrolyzers, bridging the market gap between its EL 4 (1 kg/day) and AEM Multicore (450 kg/day) electrolyzers.

Corinth Pipeworks has secured two contracts worth over €10 million from Società Gasdotti Italia (SGI) to produce and supply approximately 82km of high-frequency welding steel pipes (HFW) for the Southern Italy gas pipeline network, designed to transport up to 100% hydrogen, with projects spanning Molise, Lazio, and Apulia.