The Hydrogen Stream: Europe’s 8.5 GW electrolyzer auction attracts 132 bids

Gasunie and Storag have revealed plans to develop hydrogen storage in the Etzel salt dome in the German state of Lower Saxony. “The aim, following a feasibility study, is to develop and operate a multi-cavity storage facility with a total capacity of up to 1 TWh of hydrogen,” said Gasunie. The storage caverns in Etzel are connected to the Dutch and German hydrogen market, close to Gasunie’s future Hyperlink hydrogen network and the Energy-Hub port of Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].