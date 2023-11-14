The Hydrogen Stream: FNB Gas presents hydrogen network plan for Germany

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Unbenannt.v1237-600×396.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Unbenannt.v1237-1200×791-1.jpg”>
FNB Gas says Germany’s hydrogen core network, spanning 9,700 km, will cost around €20 billion ($21.6 billion) by 2032. The transmission system operator said that repurposing existing natural gas pipelines for the hydrogen network will be a cost-effective and rapid approach. The privately financed project has support from the German government through various programs, including subsidies to expedite planning procedures.
Tree Energy Solutions has presented the $4 billion Projet Mauricie in Canada, featuring an electrolyzer and 1 GW of renewable energy assets. The Belgian startup said that, upon commissioning in 2028, the project will produce 70,000 tons of green hydrogen exclusively for end users in Quebec. Approximately one-third of the green hydrogen will target long-haul transportation, with the rest to be used for electric renewable natural gas (e-NG) production.
H-TEC has delivered a 1 MW PEM electrolyzer to Hydrogen Lab Bremerhaven (HLB), a Fraunhofer Institute research project in Germany. The electrolyzer is part of a test field focusing on wind energy for hydrogen production. The test infrastructure at HLB allows scientists to explore the interaction between wind turbines and electrolyzers under real-life conditions. It said that PEM electrolysis is selected for its adaptability to fluctuating energy sources like wind energy.
