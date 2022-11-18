The Hydrogen Stream: Germany to import green ammonia from Saudi Arabia from 2026

Germany has decided to build its first green ammonia import terminal in Hamburg, in collaboration with Air Products. Egypt, meanwhile, has signed $85 billion of hydrogen framework agreements.

The German government has decided to collaborate with the private sector on the construction of an import terminal for green ammonia in Hamburg. From 2026, the terminal will import green ammonia from Saudi Arabia. Air Products will produce the ammonia and distribute it to end users in Germany, mostly for conversion into hydrogen. “[This] is a strong signal for the entire hydrogen market in Germany and Europe,” said Robert Habeck, the federal minister of economics and climate protection. The terminal will be built at Mabanaft’s existing tank terminal at the Hamburg port.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said in its latest report that several of the G-7 leading industrial nations support hydrogen for light-duty fuel cell vehicles, power generation, and residential heating. “Despite hydrogen’s great potential, it must be kept in mind that its production, transport and conversion require energy, as well as significant investment,” IRENA said. “Indiscriminate use of hydrogen could therefore slow down the energy transition.” It added that governments should set clear priorities to avoid waste. It said those priorities include existing hydrogen applications, basic chemicals, primary steel production, shipping, and aviation.

Masdar and its consortium partners have signed a framework agreement with several Egyptian state-backed organizations to develop a 2 GW green hydrogen project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. They are targeting 4 GW of electrolyzer capacity and 480,000 tons of green hydrogen output by 2030. Egypt also signed a second agreement with AMEA Power to deploy a 1 GW green hydrogen project, as well as several other agreements, bringing the total value of its plans to $85 billion. Separately, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it would lend $80 million to develop Egypt’s first green hydrogen facility.

Ballard Power has signed a purchase order with repeat customer Solaris Bus & Coach for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines. The 70 kW fuel cells will be installed in 12 Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses and will be sent to Polish public transport operator MPK Poznań in the second half of 2023, said Vancouver-based Ballard Power.

The California Air Resources Board has updated its climate action proposal, which supports hydrogen as a mitigation tool. Teresa Cooke, the executive director at the California Hydrogen Coalition, said that hydrogen would be used in fuel cells for zero-emission transportation, transit, goods movement, industrial activities, and power.

The European Investment Bank has signed a joint declaration with Namibia for a potential loan of up to €500 million ($517.5 million) to finance renewable hydrogen and renewable energy investments.