The Hydrogen Stream: Globeleq to build solar-powered 3.6 GW green hydrogen plant in Egypt

Egypt’s hydrogen strategy is taking shape ahead of COP27 through agreements with Globeleq, Actis, and Alfanar. Elsewhere in the world, the US authorities are investing in blue hydrogen, and the city of Hamburg, Germany, has signed three agreements with Chile, Uruguay and Buenos Aires.

Globeleq has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority, the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for Investment and Development, and Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. to jointly develop a large-scale green hydrogen facility within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Globeleq will develop, finance, build, own and operate the green hydrogen project. The three-phase, $11 billion development will total 3.6 GW of electrolyzers and around 9 GW of solar and wind generation. The first phase will involve a pilot project with a 100 MW electrolyzer, initially focusing on green ammonia fertilizer. Globeleq aims to competitively produce hydrogen for exports and the local market. The company is 70% owned by British International Investment and 30% by Norfund.

Actis has signed an agreement with the Egyptian government to develop green hydrogen. “The MoU will give Actis an entry point into what could be one of the largest hydrogen markets in the region,” said the London-based investment firm, which focuses on private equity, energy, infrastructure, and real estate assets.

Alfanar has signed an MoU with the Egyptian authorities to develop a green ammonia facility in Sokhna, Egypt. The $3.5 billion project will use renewable energy and produce 500,000 tons of green ammonia from 100,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, said the Saudi energy company. In addition, the Egyptian authorities signed four other MoUs, including deals with MEP Energy Co. and India’s ACME Group, said the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded $28.9 million to 15 industry- and university-led projects. The primary recipients are two front-end engineering design studies for carbon capture systems at domestic methane reforming facilities, producing hydrogen from gas. The DoE also announced a new $32 million funding opportunity for research to advance clean hydrogen technology solutions. The funding opportunity covers technologies to produce blue hydrogen and hydrogen from biomass, municipal solid waste, coal waste, and waste plastics. It also targets performance improvements for leak detection in hydrogen pipelines and transportation infrastructure and advancements in long-term, sub-surface hydrogen storage technologies.

Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of the German city of Hamburg, has signed agreements with several South American governments regarding closer hydrogen cooperation. “The talks focused on creating the mutual conditions for importing green hydrogen from Latin America to Germany via the port of Hamburg,” the municipal authorities said in a statement. The city signed a cooperation agreement with Chile to develop a green hydrogen corridor, agreed with the Uruguayan Minister of Industry Omar Paganini to exchange concrete project proposals to establish a green corridor from Uruguay to Hamburg, and signed a renewed cooperation agreement with Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta to deepen climate protection collaboration. Tschentscher also met Argentinian Minister of Science and Technology Daniel Filmus. They agreed to complement future trade and logistics-related cooperation in the field of hydrogen with scientific collaboration.

Salzburger Aluminium Group (SAG) has started testing the first LH2 cryogenic tank system for liquid hydrogen in the fuel-cell-powered Mercedes-Benz GenH2 truck prototype. It developed the system with Daimler Truck. “Only with liquid hydrogen can we achieve a similar performance as with conventional diesel trucks, namely 1,000 kilometers and more,” said Johannes Winklhofer, head of R&D at SAG. “This is the only way to ensure practical suitability, especially in heavy long-distance transport.” The double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel tank has a valve system designed for low temperatures.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that Maine and Rhode Island have signed a New York-led, multi-state agreement – along with Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey – to develop a proposal to become one of at least four regional clean hydrogen hubs designated through the federal Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. The coalition includes more than 60 hydrogen ecosystem partners.

Cummins said in a statement that it has signed a letter of intent with Buhler Industries to help decarbonize the agricultural market. The Indiana-based company plans to integrate its 15-liter hydrogen engines into equipment produced by Buhler’s Versatile brand.