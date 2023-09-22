The Hydrogen Stream: H2EX’s Australia ‘natural hydrogen’ survey set for Q4

CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has identified hydrogen seeps in PEL 691, an exploration permit awarded to H2EX in June 2022 in South Australia. “We now focus our attention to mapping the subsurface to identify commercial accumulations of natural hydrogen,” said H2EX CEO Mark Hanna. H2EX will deploy Space Technologies’ passive seismic sensors, with a survey scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that low-emission hydrogen represents less than 1% of global production and use, with ongoing low capacity and volumes due to developers awaiting government support amid rising costs. The IEA’s latest report warns of rising expenses threatening project profitability, due to global energy crises, high inflation, and supply chain disruptions. “This confluence of factors is particularly detrimental for an industry that faces high upfront costs related to equipment manufacturing, construction, and installation,” it said. China leads in hydrogen investments, with electrolyzer capacity set to triple to 2GW by the end of 2023, with China contributing half.

Verdagy, an electrolyzer company, has announced the opening of a new factory in Newark, California. It is set to manufacture advanced water electrolyzers at scale in the United States starting in the first quarter of 2024. The company aims to achieve the US Department of Energy’s goal of $2/kg of levelized cost of hydrogen by 2026.

Luxcara is joining the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub (HGHH) project in partnership with Hamburger Energiewerke. The project, located at the former Moorburg coal power plant site in Hamburg, Germany, includes plans for a 100 MW electrolyzer powered by renewable energy sources, targeting production commencement in 2026. The consortium has submitted a national Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) funding application to the German government for review.