The Hydrogen Stream: Hydrogen cartridges for daily life applications from Toyota

Toyota starts testing hydrogen cartridges for use in mobility, household applications in Shizuoka Prefecture. Meanwhile, China’s Shaanxi Normal University designed an aerogel method to substitute platinum with ruthenium in electrocatalytic water splitting, the US Department of Energy (DOE) is getting closer to fund the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $8 billion program, and UAE-based companies are stepping up cooperation with Azerbaijan, Japan and South Korea.

Toyota and its subsidiary, Woven Planet, have developed a portable hydrogen cartridge. “This cartridge design will facilitate the everyday transport and supply of hydrogen energy to power a broad range of daily life applications in and outside of the home,” wrote Woven Planet. The two companies will conduct proof of concept trials in various places, including Woven City, a human-centered smart city currently under construction in Japan’s Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture. The cartridge, 400 mm in length and 180 mm in diameter, weighs around 5 kg. “Woven City will explore and test an array of energy applications using hydrogen cartridges including mobility, household applications, and many future possibilities we have yet to imagine,” the company said.



Shaanxi Normal University in China led a research team in designing a high-quality N-doped graphene aerogel supporting ruthenium nanocrystal (Ru-NCs/N-GA) nanocomposites in the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). “The reaction precursors of graphene oxide (GO) and ruthenium(III)-polyallylamine (RuIII-PAA) complex uniformly anchored in a graphene aerogel serve as the N source and Ru source,” the team wrote in the results, published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis. The researchers clarified that it was still a challenge to improve the catalytic performance of Ru-carbon nanocomposites. The final aim is to substitute platinum with ruthenium in electrocatalytic water splitting.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) released a notice of intent (NOI) to fund the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $8 billion program to develop regional clean hydrogen hubs (H2Hubs) across the United States. H2Hubs will support DOE’s ongoing initiative to help drive down the cost of hydrogen production, transport, storage, and utilization across multiple sectors. “The selection of the regional H2Hubs will utilize cross-office collaboration and consider factors such as environmental justice, community engagement, consent-based siting, equity, and workforce development,” wrote DOE.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and a Japanese consortium comprising Eneos and Mitsui, have signed a joint commercialization study agreement to build a clean hydrogen supply chain between the UAE and Japan. The idea is to transport blue hydrogen from ADNOC’s Ruwais plant and convert it to methylcyclohexan (MCH). “The three companies will conduct a technical demonstration of a hydrogen production facility with an annual scale of 50,000 tons and a feasibility study to expand it to 200,000 tons per year,” the Japanese companies wrote.

Masdar, the Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company, has signed two implementation agreements with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy. The first relates to the development of onshore wind and PV projects with a combined capacity of 2 GW. The second likewise covers 2 GW of integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects.

Popular content

Petrolyn Chemie in Dubai has signed an agreement with three South Korean companies (Korea Electric Power, Samsung C&T and Korea Western Power) to build a $1 billion green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported.

ACME Group and India’s Karnataka state announced a INR 520 billion (€6.25 billion) memorandum of understanding to invest in a green hydrogen and ammonia plant over the next five years.

Lhyfe has received approval to start construction of its green hydrogen plant on a 10,000 square meter industrial site in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The 10 MW, 4 tonne-a-day project includes a public hydrogen filling station and a pipeline. It is expected to be operational in early 2024. “Future customers for this project are located in the immediate vicinity of the site and in the region,” the French green hydrogen producer said.

Britain has announced new government funding for GBP 31 million to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, using hydrogen for off-road machinery and industrial applications. “British Steel in Scunthorpe will receive GBP 161,050 for a study into switching its manufacturing processes from natural gas to green hydrogen,” the British government stated.

