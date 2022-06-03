The Hydrogen Stream: Hydrogen system for marine vessels

DNV approved HAV Group’s hydrogen-based energy system for cruise vessels, Rolls-Royce agreed to sell hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions in Germany, and the Mauritanian government signed a deal with CWP to develop a 30 GW green hydrogen project.

DNV has given preliminary approval to Norway’s HAV Group for a hydrogen-based energy system for marine vessels. The system, which uses liquefied hydrogen storage and fuel cells, is part of a high-capacity hydrogen energy system for two coastal cruise vessels owned by Havila Kystruten.

TU Wien scientists covalently anchored noble-metal and carbon-free thiomolybdate [Mo 3 S 13 ]2- clusters onto photoactive metal oxide supports to serve as molecular co-catalysts for photocatalytic water splitting. “This work provides a prime example for the successful heterogenization of an inorganic molecular cluster as a co-catalyst for light-driven HER [hydrogen evolution reaction] and gives the incentive to explore other thio(oxo)metalates,” the team wrote in a recent paper in American Chemical Society. The approach allows the scientists to assess the structure of the clusters with atomic precision, to facilitate a full understanding of the catalytic cycle. The clusters responsible for oxidizing oxygen include cobalt, tungsten, and oxygen, while clusters of sulfur and molybdenum are particularly suitable for creating hydrogen molecules. The researchers were the first to deposit the clusters on a surface made of titanium oxide, where they can act as catalysts for water splitting.

University of Alicante researchers and scientists from the University of Liverpool have identified the presence of surface species at low potentials in the primary fuel cell catalyst, platinum (Pt). They used electrochemical techniques and a spectroscopic technique known as SHINERS (Shell Isolated Nanoparticles for Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy). “The use of SHINERS made it possible to demonstrate the presence of adsorbed OH at potentials more negative than previously thought,” the researchers wrote. They published their findings in Nature Communications. They said the identification of hydroxyl adsorbed at low potentials opens the door to studying the mechanism of many relevant electrochemical reactions.

Duisburg, a massive inland port in Germany, is building a new container terminal on a former coal island. The port will reportedly become climate neutral via a hydrogen-based supply network that is set for operation by 2023. “Our mtu fuel cell solutions for electrical peak load coverage as well as mtu hydrogen heat and power generation station will supply the future terminal with electrical energy and heat in a sustainable way,” said Rolls-Royce Power Systems. The hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions will supply electrical power as soon as the public grid reaches its limits, while waste heat will partly be used to heat buildings around the port.

CWP has signed a framework agreement with the government of Mauritania to develop a planned 30 GW green hydrogen project. The $40 billion AMAN project will include 18 GW of wind capacity and 12 GW of solar. It will generate approximately 110 TWh per year at full capacity.

The Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized economies have launched the G-7 Hydrogen Action Pact, a six-action plan to ramp up global markets and supply chains for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and its derivatives. The G-7 wants to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and Power-to-X value chains, while developing regulatory frameworks, committing financial resources, and supporting renewable hydrogen in the decarbonization of fossil gas infrastructure. They said they aim to reduce energy imports from Russia, while decarbonizing their economies.

Advent Technologies and vehicle logistics specialist Neptune Lines have agreed to jointly launch a pilot program to explore the application of fuel cell-based auxiliary power systems.

GP Joule has ordered a 2 MW electrolyzer from H-Tec System to use wind power to produce hydrogen for a filling station in Bremerhaven, Germany.

SFC Energy has received an order of 180 fuel cells from Linc Polska. The deal is reportedly valued at more than EUR 1 million.

The German Bundestag‘s budget committee has approved €12.5 million ($13.4 million) in federal funding for the National Hydrogen Competence Center in Chemnitz, Germany.