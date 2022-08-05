The Hydrogen Stream: Hyundai to export heavy-duty hydrogen trucks to Germany

Seven German companies have agreed to put 27 Hyundai heavy-duty fuel cell trucks into fleet service in the coming months. American Airlines has revealed an investment in ZeroAvia, while New Fortress Energy has invested in a 120 MW industrial-scale plant in Texas.

Hyundai Motor has revealed that it will export its XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks to Germany, with plans for seven companies in the logistics, manufacturing and retail sectors to put 27 of them into fleet service. The German government will provide funding for the eco-friendly commercial vehicles, according to the automaker. The XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with two 90 kW fuel cell stacks and seven hydrogen tanks, with a combined storage capacity of around 31 kg of fuel. The 350 kW e-motor is also powered by three batteries, with a maximum driving range of 400 km per charge. One of the German clients, Dachser, plans to start operating trucks by early 2023.

ZeroAvia has closed a $150 million funding round with backing from American Airlines. The airline will also be able to order up to 100 engines from ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric powertrain development program. The engines will likely power regional jet aircraft. ZeroAvia said it is working to achieve certifications for its propulsion technology and said the ZA2000-RJ powertrain could facilitate zero-emission regional jet flights by as early as the late 2020s.

New Fortress Energy has signed an agreement with Plug Power for its first investment in green hydrogen – a 120-megawatt industrial-scale plant near Beaumont, Texas. The facility will use Plug Power’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology to enable the production of more than 50 tons per day of green hydrogen, according to New Fortress Energy. It claimed that the facility could eventually be scaled to almost 500 MW.

Doral has secured access to 200 MW of H2Pro’s E-TAC electrolyzers until 2030, in order to develop a green hydrogen project pipeline in Europe, the United States, and Israel. The purchase is subject to E-TAC system performance. The Israeli renewable energy developer will invest in Israel’s H2Pro as part of a multiphase collaboration. It said it plans to launch a 0.4 MW pilot project in Kibbutz Yotvata, Israel, in 2023. Doral Energy is also developing a related PV plant to produce electricity. The hydrogen will be blended with natural gas for use in the nearby Yotvata dairy.

Nikola Corp. has revealed the locations of three California hydrogen stations, as part of its plans to scale up its long-term hydrogen distribution solutions. It said the three refueling stations and related logistics infrastructure will be located in the cities of Colton, Ontario, and the port of Long Beach.

Hexagon Purus said that it has secured an order for hydrogen distribution systems from a long-standing, undisclosed German customer in the industrial gas sector. The order has been valued at approximately €5.2 million.

Aurora Hydrogen said it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The Canadian company said that the participating investors included Williams, Shell Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.