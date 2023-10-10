The Hydrogen Stream: India, Saudi Arabia sign hydrogen agreement

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to develop electrical interconnections and low-carbon hydrogen, while Masdar has partnered with Boeing ion the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry.

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to jointly develop electrical interconnections and low-carbon hydrogen. The Indian government said the two sides aim to establish a general framework for cooperation in the field of co-production of green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy.

Saudi Aramco and Denmark’s Topsoe have announced plans to demonstrate eREACT™ technology for blue hydrogen production. They will build a demonstration plant at the Shaybah Natural Gas Liquids recovery plant in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) will operate and demonstrate the world’s first passenger hydrogen-powered train, the Coradia iLint, in Riyadh in October. The French train manufacturer, Alstom, will conduct this unique journey, with the train traveling 10 to 20 kilometers on Riyadh’s East Network’s Line 1 or Line 2.

Masdar has partnered with Boeing to advance the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry in the United Arab Emirates and globally. SAF, produced from sources such as green hydrogen, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% compared to petroleum jet fuel.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched its new Hydrogen Headstart program, supporting large-scale hydrogen projects over a 10-year period. “AHC [Australian Hydrogen Council] called for the Federal Government to act quickly to ensure hydrogen projects in Australia have certainty in the face of fierce global market competition, and we are pleased they have recognised the urgency,” said Fiona Simon, CEO of the Australian Hydrogen Council. Expressions of Interest are now open, and will close 10 November 2023.

Repsol has started its 2.5 MW electrolyzer at the Petronor industrial center in Spain, supplying renewable hydrogen for industrial use, buses, and heavy vehicles.

Thyssenkrupp nucera and Neste have announced plans to incorporate a 120 MW water electrolyzer into Neste’s Porvoo refinery in Finland.

Ingeteam says it has started manufacturing power converters for electrolysis to supply green hydrogen production plants in Germany and Spain. RINA says it has launched the Hydra project, in a bid to decarbonize steelmaking through hydrogen-related technologies. Pexapark has launched Green Fuel Prices, providing daily marginal-cost reference prices for renewable hydrogen and ammonia. “Pexapark’s new Green Fuel Prices will allow customers to access daily marginal-cost reference prices for renewable hydrogen and ammonia, based on the input costs of renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs) and the risk profile of producing green fuels using renewable power,” said the Swiss company. Longi Hydrogen says it will supply four sets of 1,000Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers for Three Gorges Group’s photovoltaic-hydrogen production project in Inner Mongolia, producing green hydrogen for various sectors.