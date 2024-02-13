The Hydrogen Stream: Japan expands ties with Germany, South Africa

The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (Jogmec) and Germany’s H2Global Foundation have agreed to cooperate on clean hydrogen, while officials from Japan and South Africa met this week to discuss hydrogen collaboration opportunities.

Jogmec and Germany’s H2Global Foundation have agreed to cooperate on clean hydrogen. “Jogmec and H2Global aim to contribute to the emergence of a clean hydrogen society by navigating regulatory frameworks, promoting clean hydrogen market development, advancing technology solutions, and establishing resilient supply chains,” said H2Global Foundation.

The South African government said that its officials met with a delegation from Japan this week to discuss hydrogen collaboration opportunities. It added that the two sides plan to focus on electrolysis and renewable energy.

Jera and Indonesia’s PLN EPI have discussed plans to collaborate on the LNG value chain. “Jera and PLN EPI will … also study the possibility of converting to a hydrogen and ammonia value chain,” said Tokyo-based Jera, a joint venture between Tepco Fuel & Power and Chubu Electric Power. The Japanese and Indonesian governments have held several meetings over the last several months to discuss hydrogen and waste-to-energy opportunities.

The Japanese government has revealed plans to spend JPY 3 trillion ($20.3 billion) over the next 15 years to subsidize the production of low-carbon hydrogen, Nikkei reported earlier this month. The government will reportedly offer contracts-for-difference-style subsidies for domestic and imported green hydrogen from this year. The government said it plans to invest a total of JPY 15 trillion in hydrogen development over the next 15 years.

Shell has told pv magazine that it has decided to exit the hydrogen light-duty passenger vehicle fueling market in California. “Shell’s aim is to be more disciplined in our delivery, focusing on value over volume, and prioritizing capital investment in areas where we have distinct competitive advantages,” said a Shell spokesperson. The representative added that the energy company wants to invest up to $1 billion per year in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage in 2024 and 2025, with a focus on key regions with strong adjacencies to its existing business. Shell discontinued the build-out of its light-duty hydrogen station network in California in 2023 and temporarily closed five of its eight light-duty stations.

SailH2 said it will invest €25 million ($26.8 million) in a pilot center for the production and distribution of green hydrogen. It also said it has ordered an ME450 PEM electrolyzer from H-Tec System to produce up to 136 tons of green H2 per year, in combination with a 1,5 MW solar plant in the first phase of the project. The upcoming pilot project will be Andalucía’s first commercial green hydrogen hub, situated at the Poligono Industrial Isla in Dos Hermanas, a district of Sevilla. H-Tec System is set to deliver the electrolyzer by September 2024, with the site’s construction expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year, said the German electrolyzer manufacturer.

HAV Hydrogen has secured NOK 12.4 million ($1.18 million) of funds to build, test, and certify a full-scale prototype of a containerized hydrogen (H2) energy system for ships. The complete deck house features several fuel cells mounted together with a hydrogen distribution system, control and safety system including emergency shutdown system, ventilation system, cooling system, and DC/DC power distribution system. The so-called Zero Emission Pod received “approval in principle” from DNV in 2023.