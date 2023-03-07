The Hydrogen Stream: Japan finances Australia’s plan to produce H2 from coal

The Japanese government‘s Green Innovation Fund granted AUD 2.35 billion ($1.58 billion) in funding to support the commercialization of Victoria’s Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) project. Australia’s most advanced clean hydrogen project has entered the commercial demonstration phase. “The funds will be delivered via Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) comprising Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Iwatani Corporation. A newly formed J-Power and Sumitomo Corporation Joint Venture (JPSC JV) will supply 30,000 tonnes of clean hydrogen gas per year to a JSE-owned and operated liquefaction and shipping facility at the industrial Port of Hastings,” said HESC. The hydrogen will be produced from Latrobe Valley coal with CO2 capture and storage facilities in the Bass Strait. JSE will liquefy the hydrogen for export to Japan, including to the port of Kobe.

Urbas and Aercom have agreed to develop green hydrogen, green ammonia, and sustainable fuels projects. The companies said they will focus on green methanol projects in Spain.

The European Commission said this week that the European Union needs to ramp up hydrogen investments in response to the US Inflation Reduction Act. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels will continue negotiations with the US government on the interpretation of the legislation.

Popular content

Enersense and Q Power have agreed to deliver steel structures for reactor modules for a methanation plant. The agreement focuses on a synthetic methane production plant delivered by Q Power to P2X Solutions in Harjavalta, Finland. The plant is being built in connection with a green hydrogen production plant. “Some of the hydrogen produced sustainably in Harjavalta will be processed into synthetic methane at the methanation plant supplied by Q Power,” said Enersense. “The plant will be delivered and commissioned in 2024 at the same time as the green hydrogen production plant.”