The Hydrogen Stream: Japan invests in hydrogen

The Atlantic Council says that the DOE’s announcement represents the most substantial public investment in US hydrogen and noted that California and Texas are the hubs of clean hydrogen activities, with a future outlook for blue hydrogen. However, the council mentioned a missed opportunity for hydrogen use in long-haul trucking. To address this, the Atlantic Council made recommendations for policymakers, suggesting a focus on cost sharing for demand-side projects within the H2Hub funding derived from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Air Liquide has become a partner for six of the seven Hubs supported by the US government, strengthening its commitment to building a robust hydrogen network in the industry. The French industrial gases company aims to scale up its hydrogen initiatives with these partnerships, supporting the expansion of hydrogen infrastructure. Air Liquide has participated as a partner or supporter in these endeavors.