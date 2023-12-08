 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The Hydrogen Stream: Masdar signs more hydrogen deals at COP28

By Peter Moore on December 8, 2023
The Hydrogen Stream: Masdar signs more hydrogen deals at COP28 – pv magazine International

Masdar unveiled a 10 GW Africa Growth Plan for renewable investments in six Sub-Saharan Nations at COP28 in Dubai this week, in addition to signing four additional hydrogen deals.

Image: Masdar

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Related content

Elsewhere on pv magazine…

The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »