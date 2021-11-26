The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to store 5 tons of hydrogen per day

Proton Motor Fuel Cell and xelectrix Power have also developed a complete system that combines fuel cell and battery storage technologies and U.S.-based Plug Power is building a 100 MW electrolyzer in Egypt. Furthermore, Germany said it wants to deploy 10 GW of hydrogen capacity by 2030 and South Korea unveiled its hydrogen strategy.

Processing equipment, and renewable energy solutions company Frames announced that it will collaborate with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Man Energy Solutions to design a modular and skid-mounted LOHC Storage Plant in Cologne “for what will be the first industrial-scale LOHC plant in Europe.” According to the announcement, the plant in Germany will have the capacity to store five tons of hydrogen per day. The plant’s reactor will be designed by Man Energy Solutions. “In the LOHC Storage Plant, hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of petroleum or diesel,” Frames wrote on Tuesday. The LOHC loaded with hydrogen will be loaded to a truck for road transport to LOHC Release Plants and hydrogen offtakers in Europe, among others in Rotterdam.

German emission-free hydrogen fuel cells company Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Austria’s xelectrix Power developed a complete system that combines fuel cell and battery storage technologies. “The PM-H/LFP-240 system will enable the replacement of diesel generators – an increasingly important aspect with regard to the challenges of climate protection. This unit is designed as a stand-alone system, so that high-performance energy can be provided far away from the public grid but will also be used in Commercial and Industrial applications, especially where back-up is required. The system has a fuel cell output of max. 129 kW and a system output of 240 kW. Battery packs with LFP cells with a maximum capacity of 240 kWh covering the corresponding peak load coverage and respective autonomy times,” the two companies wrote on Thursday.

U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power has been selected as the technology provider for a 100 MW electrolyzer in Egypt by Fertiglobe, a partnership between Dutch distributor of nitrogen and methanol products OCI, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Norway’s renewable energy company Scatec, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and Egypt-based engineering and construction contractor Orascom Construction. The electrolyzer will produce green hydrogen as feedstock for up to 90,000 tons of green ammonia in Ain Sokhna, Egypt. “At start-up, this will be the largest green hydrogen and largest green ammonia application globally. Construction is expected to follow an accelerated schedule to showcase the green hydrogen facility during COP 27 in Egypt in November 2022, highlighting Egypt’s and Fertiglobe’s growing leadership in the renewable energy markets and commitment to a greener future,” said Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of OCI NV. In October, Plug Power and French renewable hydrogen startup Lhyfe signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants throughout Europe. Earlier this week, Plug Power announced its European headquarters will be located in the Port of Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Germany’s new coalition government announced on Wednesday plans to accelerate energy transition measures, betting on central support for green solutions, including solar and hydrogen. The three parties want to achieve an electrolysis capacity of around 10 GW by 2030, double the capacity stated in the national hydrogen strategy compiled by the outgoing government. “We are accelerating the massive expansion of renewables and the construction of modern gas-fired power plants in order to meet the growing demand for electricity and energy at competitive prices over the next few years. The gas-fired power plants that will be needed until supply is secured by renewables must be built in such a way that they can be converted to climate-neutral gases (H2-ready). Natural gas is indispensable for a transitional period. The hydrogen strategy will be updated in 2022,” the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats (FDP) wrote in their coalition contract. The new Government wants to expand offshore wind energy, quadruple solar PV installations on all rooftops, pushing renewable capacity to 80% of the electricity mix by 2030 (previous goal: 65%). The hydrogen strategy also hinges on collaborations with other countries. The new government states, for instance, that Ukraine is a potential exporter of green hydrogen. The main focus is on European projects though. “We are committed to the establishment of a European Green Hydrogen Union. To this end, we want to quickly implement the IPCEI Hydrogen and financially support investments in the development of a hydrogen network infrastructure. In this way, we want to become the lead market for hydrogen technologies by 2030,” the SPD wrote on its website.

South Korea’s Energy Minister Moon Sungwook and Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum attended the 4th Meeting of the Hydrogen Economy Committee on Friday. Moon presented the government’s implementation strategies “to make Korea a first mover to build a hydrogen economy.” The government plans “to supply 27.9 million tons of green/blue hydrogen in 2050, and expand the self-sufficiency rate of clean hydrogen to over 60 percent.” By 2050, hydrogen should be the main energy source, replacing oil. The country’s hydrogen strategy hinges on imports, with a gradual increase in indigenous production in the next decades. South Korea is collaborating with several countries in the energy field, including in Central Asia and South America. It is also speaking with the United States. “The Ministerial ROK-U.S. Energy Policy Dialogue (EPD) will serve as an innovative cooperation platform for achieving the two countries’ 2050 carbon neutrality targets,” commented Moon earlier this month.

U.K.-based green hydrogen energy company Protium and the U.K.-based project partner ITPEnergised have written that the Dynamic Combustion Chamber hydrogen technology patented by Jericho Energy Ventures “will help to successfully decarbonise Bruichladdich Distillery’s operations following an extensive feasibility study during Q1 2021.” The pilot project will use hydrogen combustion technology to heat the stills used to create Bruichladdich’s Scotch, as well as the company’s artisanal gin. “The funding of £2.65m comes from the Green Distilleries Competition, funded through the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Net Zero Innovation Portfolio and follows an initial feasibility study completed in the spring of 2021,” reads the press release published on Wednesday, adding that green hydrogen represents a “sustainable solution for … remote location and infrastructure challenges.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed into law a US$1 trillion (€0.89 trillion) infrastructure package, investing in demonstration projects and research hubs for next-generation technologies. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also invests $21 billion [€18.73 billion] in demonstration projects for technologies, like clean hydrogen and advanced nuclear, that will put people to work in every pocket of the country,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday. According to Argus Media, the bipartisan package, signed on November 15 includes $9.5bn (€8.47 bn) in direct funding over the next five years. On Wednesday, the White House announced the launch of a new Energy Division and the hiring of several high-profile experts. “These moves reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to using science-based approaches to reduce emissions and scale-up a clean and equitable energy system,” the White House commented.