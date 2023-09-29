The Hydrogen Stream: Researchers developing cheap hydrogen storage

The International Energy Agency says that rapid progress has been observed in commercial-scale demonstrations of solid oxide hydrogen electrolyzers, with two large demonstrators commencing operations in 2023. However, according to the latest update to its Roadmap: A Global Pathway to Keep the 1.5 C Goal in Reach, electrolyzers are still falling behind. This assessment holds true even when considering preliminary manufacturing projects, indicating a gap in achieving the targets for 2030 in a Net Zero Scenario.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that the Just Transition Fund is investing €1.6 billion in Czechia to establish new hydrogen valleys in regions currently dependent on coal. She emphasizes that their investments span the entire clean hydrogen value chain, covering production, storage, transport, and industrial applications. Additionally, von der Leyen highlights that Czech Tatra Trucks will unveil the first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicle in November. The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will go into effect during its transitional phase on Oct. 1. During this stage, CBAM will exclusively cover imports of cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity, and hydrogen, according to the European Commission. This phase aims to enable EU institutions to gather data on embedded emissions and improve the methodology for the definitive application period, commencing in 2026.