The Hydrogen Stream: Sunfire delivers 10 MW of alkaline electrolyzers to RWE

RWE has revealed that it has received alkaline electrolyzers from Sunfire for a pilot project in Germany, while the European authorities have reached a deal on the continent’s renewable energy directive.

RWE has revealed that Sunfire has delivered eight pressurized alkaline electrolyzer modules, with a total capacity of 10 MW, to its construction site at the Emsland gas-fired power station in Lingen, Germany. In the weeks ahead, engineers will install the hydrogen electrolyzer modules in a pilot plant and then integrate them into Emsland’s infrastructure. RWE said that Linde will deliver a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer for pilot plant “in the near future.” The German energy producer, which plans to start operating the pilot plant in the fall, said it will use renewables to generate up to 290 kg of green hydrogen per hour.

INNIO has ordered two electrolyzers with a total capacity of 2 MW from H-TEC Systems for its plants in Jenbach, Austria. The gas engine manufacturer said the entire Jenbacher engine product line will likely be ready for 100% hydrogen operation by 2025. The 2 MW system, which will be built in a containerized design, will produce up to 900 kg of green hydrogen per day, with a system efficiency of 74%.

Fusion Fuel has signed a 10-year offtake contract with European developer Hydrogen Ventures for 30 tons of green hydrogen per year. It said the first orders will likely be delivered in the fourth quarter. The hydrogen will be produced at Fusion Fuel’s projects in Evora, Portugal, where it aims to expand its production capacity to roughly 50 tons per annum by the end of the year. Hydrogen Ventures wants to use hydrogen for mobility applications in Portugal.

Chart Industries and Nikola Corp. have signed a strategic collaboration agreement that includes liquid hydrogen storage tanks and the development of mobile, modular hydrogen refueling stations for quick deployment. The agreement includes additional plans to collaborate on the advancement of hydrogen technology for infrastructure and onboard truck fuel systems. “Chart is providing first-of-kind, fully integrated mobile and modular hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty vehicles providing a quickly deployable fueling solution with lower capital requirements,” said the US heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturer. “This transportable fuel station lowers the barrier to entry and is an ideal solution for smaller fleets or any immediate and interim fueling needs. The dense liquid hydrogen storage and efficient liquid high-pressure dispense pump also lowers station operating costs.”

The European Parliament, the European Council, and the European Commission have reached a final agreement on the review of the renewable energy directive (RED3). “The provisional agreement provides that industry would increase their use of renewable energy annually by 1.6%,” said the European Council. “They agreed that 42% of the hydrogen used in industry should come from renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) by 2030 and 60% by 2035.” Countries that can achieve a fossil-free hydrogen mix of at least 77% by 2030 can see that target reduced by 20%.