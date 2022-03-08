The Hydrogen Stream: Ukraine invasion raises price of gas-powered grey ammonia

With fears over Europe’s gas supply tightening, the Australian government is forging ahead in the green hydrogen sector by launching tech incubator HyGate and awarding Volt Advisory Group cash to develop a renewable energy microgrid. Australian business Fortescue Future Industries and Europe’s Airbus will work on hydrogen-powered aircraft and Kawasaki Heavy Industries is making strides in transporting hydrogen from the state of Victoria.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has piled pressure on gas markets and driven up the price of gas-powered grey hydrogen and ammonia versus the renewable version of both fuels, according to analyst BloombergNEF. A report published by the US firm last week stated its analysis suggested “a delivered hydrogen price of $6.59/kg is now sufficient to make green ammonia cheaper than “gray” ammonia, made from unabated natural gas on a short-run, marginal cost basis. This is just enough for a green ammonia facility in Germany to be competitive.” Bloomberg added, prices would be even lower for countries such as Spain, India, and China.

Australia is moving forward its hydrogen plans with the government today launching the Australia-Germany Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator, known as HyGate. “The HyGate initiative will support real-world pilot, trial and demonstration projects that bring together Australian and German industry and research partners to deliver innovative hydrogen technology projects,” Australia’s Ministry for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction said.

Microgrid

That announcement came just hours after Canberra on Monday awarded Volt Advisory Group AUS$18.75 million (US$13.8 million) over three years to develop a renewable energy microgrid for the Daintree region. The clean power network will feature an 8MW solar farm, 20MWh of battery storage capacity, and a 1MW clean hydrogen plant.

And Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with European multinational aerospace company Airbus to examine challenges related to green hydrogen regulation, infrastructure and supply chains. “Today’s announcement reflects FFI’s and Airbus’ shared ambition to leverage their respective expertise to support the entry-into-service of a green-hydrogen based aircraft by 2035,” FFI wrote today.

Popular content

Japanese heavy equipment manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries says its Suiso Frontier liquefied hydrogen transport vessel returned to the Hy touch Kobe liquefied hydrogen terminal it built at Kobe on Feb. 25, carrying hydrogen generated from coal in the Australian state of Victoria. “Kawasaki will continue to test cargo handling and conduct data verification to ensure a successful outcome for the project to achieve our vision of building a global hydrogen supply chain,” wrote the Japanese company last week.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to assess low-carbon hydrogen in the country. “The bank’s assessment will include mapping the current and future expected international supply and demand of the hydrogen market, analyzing existing and potential hydrogen production in Egypt, and valuing the storage, conversion and transportation of hydrogen and its derivatives,” the EBRD wrote yesterday, adding it will also help conduct regulatory analysis.

New York-based climate data company DClimate has announced a partnership with the University of Namibia to verify the African nation’s carbon impact and sustainability initiatives. DClimate will establish a blockchain-native registry and verification system for quantifying the country’s carbon sequestration and emissions as well as credits from green hydrogen projects. “DClimate’s data platform promises to accurately capture Namibia’s effort to fight climate change and enable us to monetize green hydrogen in a scalable manner, said Namibia’s presidential economic advisor and hydrogen commissioner, James Mnyupe. “This partnership is in line with Namibia’s intentions to diversify its funding sources, as articulated in its Integrated National Financing Framework.”