The impact investor and climate correspondent walk into a bar

This week Natasha Mascarenhas and Becca Szkutak took to their mics to sing a duet about this week’s startup news. Just kidding! But we did highlight some fun companies raising capital and talked through some VC themes that look likely to be relevant throughout 2023.

Here’s what we got into:

For our deals of the week we talked about Artifact, the new startup from the previous co-founders of Instagram, Spill, a new Twitter alternative that raised pre-seed funding, and Disclo, a startup looking to make it easier for individuals to seek accommodations for their disabilities at work.

Then we chatted about the recent flurry of new venture funds and what the timing of these announcements says about where the VC market is at right now.

Last, we talked climate tech and how the recent wave of startups in the sector is a promising sign.

