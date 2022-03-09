The Netherlands deployed 3.3GW of PV last year

The Netherlands is supporting large scale PV and other renewables through the SDE++ program.

The Netherlands is supporting large scale PV and other renewables through the SDE++ program.

The Dutch solar market last year grew by 3.3GW of newly deployed capacity, which pushed the Netherlands’ cumulative figure to more than 14.3GW, according to the Dutch Central Agency for Statistics.

By comparison, newly deployed PV systems hit 2.93GW in 2020, 2.57GW in 2019, 1.69GW in 2018, and 853MW in 2017.

According to the agency, the large increase in solar capacity – and that of wind power, which grew by around 1.1GW last year – raised the share of electricity production from renewable energy in the country to 33%, which compares to 27% in 2020.

“Solar power increased by 30% to 11.4 billion kilowatt-hours, wind power by 17% to 17.9 billion kilowatt-hours, and production from biomass by 23% to 9.7 billion kilowatt-hours,” it said in a statement.

The Netherlands could reach between 38GW and 125GW of total installed solar capacity by 2050, according to a recent report by Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of national and regional electricity and gas network operators. In another report, released in November 2019, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) predicted that the country could rise to 36GW of installed solar power by 2030.