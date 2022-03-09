The Netherlands deployed 3.3GW of PV last year

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/mill-892351_1920-e1623216617460-600×645.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/mill-892351_1920-e1623216617460-1115×1200.jpg”>
The Dutch solar market last year grew by 3.3GW of newly deployed capacity, which pushed the Netherlands’ cumulative figure to more than 14.3GW, according to the Dutch Central Agency for Statistics.
By comparison, newly deployed PV systems hit 2.93GW in 2020, 2.57GW in 2019, 1.69GW in 2018, and 853MW in 2017.
According to the agency, the large increase in solar capacity – and that of wind power, which grew by around 1.1GW last year – raised the share of electricity production from renewable energy in the country to 33%, which compares to 27% in 2020.
“Solar power increased by 30% to 11.4 billion kilowatt-hours, wind power by 17% to 17.9 billion kilowatt-hours, and production from biomass by 23% to 9.7 billion kilowatt-hours,” it said in a statement.
Source: pv magazine